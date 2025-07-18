Tommy Dreamer Addresses Injury Protocol In WWE SNME, Seth Rollins-Goldberg Situation

Goldberg has hit out at WWE for shortening his retirement speech, but former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has explained it was out of WWE's hands.

Goldberg's speech after his match with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event was cut, with WWE adding the full speech on YouTube. Dreamer, on "Busted Open," emphasized how Seth Rollins' injury earlier in the night caused the show's schedule to change.

"When a wrestler gets hurt, obviously time kind of has to freeze, as well as you have to start quickly assessing," Dreamer said. "It happened with KC Navarro on our last TV tapings. KC Navarro gets injured during his match, on a dive. He's laying on the floor. We don't know what the hell. So then you have to go into crisis mode. And what do we do? We get the end result."

Dreamer said that during such situations, the person at the top, in this instance, Triple H, would've taken control and made a decision, after ensuring the wrestler's safety. He stated that the confusion over what would happen in the match following Rollins' injury ate up a lot of time, which resulted in Goldberg's speech being shortened.

"And if Seth is going over, you have decision makers instantly. What do we do? Do we throw this match out? Do we give it to LA Knight? What do we do? The ultimate decision maker is Triple H, and he makes a decision. LA Knight takes it," he added. "It also ate up a lot of time. You have to take him out of the ring. You have to hear the people get the applause. You have to do all these things, and it has to take time. So if your match — you either have to cut stuff out of your match, or you have to get your speech cut. Unfortunately, the speech gets cut. I do not think it was personal."

He believes that while the likes of Sting, ECW stars, and Goldberg himself were booked badly, he doesn't think this instance was personal, emphasizing how it isn't Vince McMahon running WWE anymore.