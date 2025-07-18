Seth Rollins Shares Excitement For CM Punk Getting WWE SummerSlam 2025 Title Shot

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," CM Punk emerged victorious in the #1 Contendership Gauntlet Match to determine GUNTHER's opponent at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship. SummerSlam will mark Punk's second chance to capture a world title this year, with his opportunity to strip John Cena of the Undisputed WWE Championship being squandered by Seth Rollins, who interrupted by trying to cash-in the Money In The Bank contract. However, this time around "The Visionary" will not be physically able to stop Punk from becoming champion, as he suffered a severe knee injury against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend. Surprisingly, Rollins applauded Punk for his victory on "The Rich Eisen Show," but is still confident GUNTHER will punish the "Best In The World" at the event.

"I think CM Punk, he won the match fair and square on Monday, the Gauntlet Match. So he's entitled to a championship match versus GUNTHER at SummerSlam. So good for him. I fully expect GUNTHER to turn his chest into ground beef and I'm very excited to watch that from the confines of my living room. Although to be fair, I might be there. My wife is wrestling Lyra Valkyria for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam ... my feelings on CM Punk are not hard to find, don't like the guy, never liked the guy, haven't liked the guy. Probably never going to like the guy."

Rollins continued by questioning whether there's a universe where he and CM Punk can get along, but claims that answer is no for now. Additionally, the five-time world champion stated that he's not one to hold grudges, but Punk will always be the exception.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.