Backstage Report On Creative Behind Young Bucks Match At AEW All In 2025

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks, walked, or in their case sailed, in to Globe Life Field for AEW All In Texas as Executive Vice Presidents of the company, and left simply known as Matt and Nick as they lost their EVP titles in their match with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Some people believed that The Young Bucks would pick up the victory as a loss for Strickland and Ospreay would have meant they would be unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a full year, but that was not the case.

Despite not being happy about having to travel to shows in an Uber rather than a limousine, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Matt and Nick actually wanted to lose the match. The reason being that The Young Bucks felt their run as on-screen authority figures had run its course, and wanted to return to being a part of the tag team division as in-ring performers, which is why they have been featured more as wrestlers with the "Founding Fathers" gimmick as of late, rather than EVPs.

The idea of having Strickland and Ospreay lose in order to make their eventual quest for gold in the lead-up to AEW All In London 2026 for exciting for the fans had been floated around, but The Young Bucks were adamant about losing, and Tony Khan agreed with their line of thinking. Meltzer also noted that Ospreay's spotted could have realistically gone to Hangman Page as there were many theories on who was supposed to win the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing, but in order for Strickland to help out in the main event match between Page and Jon Moxley, Ospreay had to be the one to lose in the tournament final, with the match versus Matt and Nick set up quickly after.