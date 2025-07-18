Nic Nemeth Notes 'Hilarious' Part Of Goldberg's WWE SNME Remarks

In his own words, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had this to say about his retirement match at last Saturday's Night Main Event: "I'm pissed off at the way I went off...I guess that was the Ultimate Rib!" And while some might agree with the comments, "Busted Open" hosts Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth do not. From calling his remarks – with words to the effect of – ungrateful to the Hall of Famer's mention of how his final match should have been on a PLE (Premium Live Event), Nemeth had quite the snicker before serving a dose of reality to the former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"Again, that goes to the immaturity of going it should be a PLE, because he doesn't realize the business aspect of if it is a PLE...the night is not about you, the night is about the people who work there," the TNA World Tag Team Champion said. "And then, you're going to get less views than network television plus the YouTube views. It's less. But when you don't care about the business other than when the check comes in and when you hit your spear, then you don't realize that. You don't do the homework...To some of us, this is the coolest send-off you could ever have, and he found multiple problems with it."

Goldberg came up short on his quest to become a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but within his 15-minute contest, it was the ultimate slugfest, and who better to cap his 28-year journey with than with "The Ring General" GUNTHER. Although he might not have seen his final moment in the sun with a half-glass full mindset, Goldberg didn't want his comments to be misconstrued as someone who's complaining more than appreciating the efforts WWE made for this event to happen. But rest assured, we haven't even scratched the surface yet on how he feels, as he mentioned in his interview with Ariel Helwani, he's nearing the end of his contract with WWE (in two weeks), and more will be revealed with possibly unfiltered intent.

