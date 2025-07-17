Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Says Goldberg Comes Off As 'Ungrateful' With SNME Remarks

Amazingly, Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event has become controversial. Days after the match, Goldberg went on "The Ariel Helwani Show" and didn't hold back in expressing his disappointment regarding several aspects of his retirement. His complaints led to some claiming Goldberg was ungrateful, with "Busted Open Radio's" Dave LaGreca getting so mad that he claimed Goldberg ruined his birthday.

On Thursday's "Busted Open," Nic Nemeth also expressed that Goldberg was ungrateful with his statements, feeling Goldberg had it pretty good. And that even if he hadn't, Nemeth believes Goldberg should've taken the high road instead of complaining.

"He had the simplest lay up to, exactly like you said, [go] 'Thank you everybody,'" Nemeth said. "'Most people don't get this, I am so grateful. I got this opportunity to go out. Man, Gunther, you're going to be in the Hall of Fame someday.' All you do is say some nice things for others, other than yourself, for one time ever. And I, everyone would be like 'You know what? That Goldberg, he wasn't that bad of a dude. No, he wasn't just someone that took. You know what, he's a good guy,' and he could've ended it.

"But he had to say 'Me, me, me, I. Nobody worked. Nobody got this together enough for me.' And it's really...it bothers me, because I know everybody in all locker rooms, independent and professional companies, that go 'Are you effing kidding me right now? You got it on a platter.' And so many people will never get that moment, and he just couldn't say 'You know, I could've...it could've been a little bit better. I could've fixed this. I could've been in 2% better shape. I could've helped more.' Nope. 'They did this, they did this. I, I, I, the Goldberg show.' Good riddance."

