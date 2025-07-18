Dave Meltzer Assesses Buy Rate, Gate For AEW All In 2025
It's safe to say that AEW All In Texas was a huge success for All Elite Wrestling. From the hype surrounding the matches on the card, especially Hangman Page winning the AEW World Championship in the main event, to how many people flocked to Globe Life Field to be in attendance, All In Texas was a record-setting event for AEW. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down all of the details regarding, the gate, revenue generated, ticket sales, and buy rates, including what records were actually broken.
Starting with the pay-per-view buy rate, the estimate at the time of writing is that All In Texas had 175,000 buys, narrowly beating last year's All In London event, and placing fourth in the company's all-time buy rate list behind All Out 2021 in first, All In London 2023 in second, and Revolution 2024 in third. However, All In Texas had the benefit of streaming on Amazon Prime, with numbers on that front being up 40% from what Double or Nothing had in May, something that was boosted by the heavy promotion of Amazon Prime as the primary place to watch the show, and Amazon offering $10 worth of credits for those purchased the show in the United States.
One part of AEW's live experience that has come under fire in recent years has been its merchandising as the stands frequently sell out of most items before most people even get to the venue. However, All In Texas did $725,000 in merchandise revenue, the largest amount of money generated from the merch table ever for a non-WWE event in North America, even including totals that had their merchandise revenue adjusted for inflation. When including the Starrcast convention that ran in Arlington over the weekend, around $1.2 million was generated from merchandise sales,
A Record Breaking Crowd
It was well established heading in to All In Texas that the show would have the highest attendance for an AEW event in North America, beating the original record set by the first Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" in September 2021, but the question of by how much would All In Texas break that record was still up in the air. AEW President Tony Khan claimed that the attendance ended up topping 29,000, while Meltzer believes that it was around 28,500 an hour before bell time with the hope of hitting 29,000. However, WrestleTix had the attendance at 26,153.
For the gate, All In Texas did eventually become the largest non-WWE gate in North American history, topping $3 million, and is the third highest gate in AEW history behind the previous two All In events at Wembley Stadium. When taking previous events from years gone by, only the 1911 George Hackenschmidt match with Frank Gotch comes close to the $3 million mark after being adjusted for inflation, but Meltzer is unsure if All In Texas did beat the 1911 event due to various different calculations.
Meltzer also detailed the history of events in the state of Texas, with All In's gate also being the third highest in the history of the state, only being beaten by WWE WrestleMania 32 in 2016, WrestleMania 38 in 2022. For attendance, WrestleMania 32 and 38 naturally beat All In Texas, but the show was also beaten by the 1984 WCCW Parade of Champions event, which was headlined by Kerry Von Erich beating Ric Flair for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, which had an attendance of 32,123. If WrestleTix's figure is the official number, All In Texas will officially place fifth for most attended wrestling shows in the state of Texas, with the 1985 Parade of Champions event also topping 26,153.