Dave Meltzer Assesses Buy Rate, Gate For AEW All In 2025

It's safe to say that AEW All In Texas was a huge success for All Elite Wrestling. From the hype surrounding the matches on the card, especially Hangman Page winning the AEW World Championship in the main event, to how many people flocked to Globe Life Field to be in attendance, All In Texas was a record-setting event for AEW. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down all of the details regarding, the gate, revenue generated, ticket sales, and buy rates, including what records were actually broken.

Starting with the pay-per-view buy rate, the estimate at the time of writing is that All In Texas had 175,000 buys, narrowly beating last year's All In London event, and placing fourth in the company's all-time buy rate list behind All Out 2021 in first, All In London 2023 in second, and Revolution 2024 in third. However, All In Texas had the benefit of streaming on Amazon Prime, with numbers on that front being up 40% from what Double or Nothing had in May, something that was boosted by the heavy promotion of Amazon Prime as the primary place to watch the show, and Amazon offering $10 worth of credits for those purchased the show in the United States.

One part of AEW's live experience that has come under fire in recent years has been its merchandising as the stands frequently sell out of most items before most people even get to the venue. However, All In Texas did $725,000 in merchandise revenue, the largest amount of money generated from the merch table ever for a non-WWE event in North America, even including totals that had their merchandise revenue adjusted for inflation. When including the Starrcast convention that ran in Arlington over the weekend, around $1.2 million was generated from merchandise sales,