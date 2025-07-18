Tommy Dreamer Assesses WWE's 'Homage' To Goldberg On Saturday Night's Main Event

After wrestling the final match of his in-ring career at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg delivered a departing promo alongside family, friends, and peers from the past. About 30 seconds into it, though, the SNME broadcast went off the air, leaving the fans at home unable to hear the entire line of speech and Goldberg himself "pissed." In light of that, WWE alum Tommy Dreamer still believes that the company provided an overall solid send-off for the former WWE Universal and WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

"I think WWE did a great job of paying homage to the character of Goldberg for having Doug Dellinger knock on the door, having his son, all his friends that helped him in WCW," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Chucky Z is there. Everybody does the walk. It's your final walk to the ring, but you're surrounded by people that love you. And then at the end, he has all of his family and friends in the ring. If WWE wanted to mess with you, they wouldn't have done it in the beginning or even allowed your friends in the ring ... what I'm just trying to say is I don't think they did it purposely, and it was just because of time."

While still frustrated with the post-match events, Goldberg clarified that he doesn't think the act of cutting off his farewell speech was intentional. He is convinced, however, that WWE didn't properly prepare for it.

Unlike "WWE Raw" on Netflix or premium live events on Peacock, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event had a set two-hour time slot as it aired on NBC in the United States (though fans also had the option to stream it on Peacock). On it, Goldberg succumbed to a sleeper hold, resulting in a successful World Heavyweight Championship defense for GUNTHER.

