Goldberg Addresses Possibility Of Wrestling After WWE SNME Retirement Match

Last weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg officially retired after losing his World Heavyweight Championship match to GUNTHER. Despite the show taking place in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and performing better than expected inside the ropes, Goldberg was still dissatisfied with his retirement match. The former WCW star was mostly upset with his final speech in front of a live WWE audience being cut short by NBC, and felt there was a lack of build to his match with GUNTHER. Additionally, Goldberg stated on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he's not completely certain about retiring from wrestling, especially since he wasn't pleased with his match last Saturday.

"I mean, in principle, yeah. I'm done, but I worked my ass off for five months and I don't think I've dedicated that much of my life towards one goal, like one night and I don't know, I would be remiss in saying that it did feel as though it was a waste, because I only went out there for 14 minutes and that was it ... I had 91 people fly in from all around the world, that were personal guests of mine and I don't know if I want to kick start that again and say, 'Hey guys, guess what? I didn't retire. I'm going to go one more time.' You don't plan stuff like that. In the world of professional wrestling, I guess you're not retired until you're dead."

Goldberg also stated that he understands his body is "torn to shreds," but hopes he managed to hide his age in the ring. He also felt that his retirement match should've been announced in January, explaining that it would've given WWE more time to build up to the event.

