Matt Hardy Touts Being Only Crossover Star In TNA's Partnerships With Both WWE & AEW

TNA Wrestling's Matt Hardy has proudly spoken about his involvement in two of TNA's partnerships with major wrestling promotions, noting that he has participated in both the TNA–AEW and TNA–WWE collaborations.

Hardy has wrestled for a number of companies in his three decades in the pro wrestling business, which includes the likes of WWE, TNA Wrestling, ROH, and AEW, to name a few. Hardy was part of AEW during its brief partnership with TNA, and he is now a member of the TNA roster during its much-touted partnership with WWE, which he spoke about on X.

"MattFact. Matt is the only wrestler to participate in the WWE and TNA partnership as well as the AEW and TNA partnership," he said.

The legendary tag team wrestler joined AEW in 2020, the same year AEW and TNA formed a partnership, allowing talent exchanges between the two promotions. The likes of Kenny Omega, Good Brothers, and Private Party — who Hardy managed at that time — featured in both promotions during that time. AEW CEO Tony Khan also made a brief appearance on TNA television. The partnership, though, ended at Bound For Glory in 2021, with Hardy stating that the relationship between the two promotions was one-sided as AEW benefited more from it than TNA.

Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy reunited in TNA Wrestling, where both stars had previously wrestled. Just a few months after rejoining the promotion, TNA once again entered into a partnership with another wrestling company, this time with WWE, where the Hardys originally made their name. The Hardys returned to WWE in February at the start of the year, first facing and defeating No Quarter Catch Crew, and a few weeks later got a win over Fraxiom, when the Hardys held the TNA World Tag Team titles.