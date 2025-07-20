Backstage News On Internal WWE Reaction To Kelly Kelly Turning Down Evolution Cameo

Former WWE star Kelly Kelly recently revealed that she rejected WWE's offer to appear at the Evolution PLE, and a report has discussed the internal reaction to her comments.

Kelly Kelly disclosed before the all-women's Evolution show that WWE had given her the opportunity to be in the crowd for the event, which she didn't want to do. A report by "Fightful Select" has shared that those backstage in WWE were surprised by her remarks, as she hasn't had a singles match in 13 years, while appearing sporadically in Battle Royal and Royal Rumble matches in recent years. The report claimed that a WWE "higher-up" told the outlet that the former WWE star hasn't been training in the ring for the company to have the confidence to put her in a match.

The former WWE Divas Champion had previously expressed her desire to get back in the ring, but WWE doesn't seem to, at the moment, have any plans for her. Kelly Kelly declined to be in the audience at the event, where the camera occasionally panned to returning legends to briefly showcase them on screen. Some former WWE stars who were shown ringside included Ivory, Jacqueline, Maryse, Jazz, and Vickie Guerrero, among others.

Reports from last year had claimed that she had been signed to a Legends deal, which means that she could potentially appear in future WWE events in an ambassadorial role. Kelly hasn't wrestled since 2022, with her last match coming in the women's Royal Rumble match, which she also featured in the 2018 and 2020 editions. The former WWE star's most recent pro wrestling appearance came at a TNA event, featuring in the Border Brawl show.