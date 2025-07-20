Bully Ray Says This Anoa'i Family Member Has Been 'Nothing But An Issue' For A Long Time

WWE legend Bully Ray has hit out at Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, as the two have teased a potential confrontation and match.

Ray, while speaking with Dave LaGreca on "Busted Open," addressed the Twitter spat that he had with Fatu, and how the young star had claimed that he hadn't helped him or responded to his messages. The WWE Hall of Famer called it a lie and also stated that Fatu had reached out to him after Booker T threw him out of his wrestling school.

"This is right around the time that Booker T threw Zilla out of his school because Zilla was a poison and a pain in the ass to deal with and an egomaniac who wouldn't listen to Booker, and Booker had to get rid of him," Ray recalled. "Zilla has been nothing but an issue for a long time. The kid, you know, he definitely needs to work through some stuff. He's the son of my friend, Eddie Fatu [Umaga], who I traveled the world with, who I think the world of, who I say, over and over again, is the best working Samoan, the best pro wrestling Samoan I've ever seen in my life."

Fatu was initially trained by Booker T at the legend's Reality of Wrestling school, but the two parted ways before Fatu returned to the school and promotion last year. Ray and Fatu will soon come face-to-face at a wrestling event as they are both booked to appear at the House of Glory show later in the month, while Fatu will also appear on an upcoming "Busted Open" show, as per LaGreca.

Over the last few months, Fatu has featured in House of Glory and Reality of Wrestling, while he will also compete at TNA's Slammiversary show.