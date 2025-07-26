Nikki Bella Details Motivation In WWE Return, 'Just Like' Trish Stratus

After three years away from the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to action as part of the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Months later, she resurfaced again to be part of a battle royal at WWE Evolution, then a singles match against Chelsea Green on "WWE Raw." On the "Raw Recap," Nikki revealed her son Matteo as the motivation behind her recent in-ring comeback.

"He's honestly the main reason why I've wanted to come back, because, just like Trish, some of us who've been in this business for a long time and have pretty much done it majority of our life, when we have our children and they start to grow and gain these personalities and start to realize who they are, you want to share what made you, you," Nikki said. "I want my son to be ringside and see what mommy's made of, what mommy's done her entire life. I wanna have those moments. He is such a big reason of why I'm here."

So far, Nikki's son has only seen her wrestle through a television screen. Looking ahead, though, Nikki hopes to change that by bringing him ringside for one of her matches.

"There's nothing like being a mom," she added. "He will always be first more than anything, but my goodness, to sit there and look at him, see me in the ring, that will be the highlight of my entire career, for my entire life."

Much like Nikki, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is a mother — in her case, of two children. Stratus also returned to in-ring competition this year, beginning with an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble, then a tag bout alongside Tiffany Stratton at WWE Elimination Chamber. Most recently, she challenged Stratton for the Women's Championship at Evolution.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Raw Recap" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.