WWE's Drew McIntyre Compares Cody Rhodes To 'Little B*****' John Cena

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is not impressed with John Cena's current character and has detailed why he prefers facing Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes and Cena will battle it out for the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and it seems that McIntyre is rooting for "The American Nightmare" to win and later face him. He explained why he dislikes the current version of Cena in an interview with "Sports Illustrated."

"I've never had a singles match with Cena, [he's] been ducking me his entire career. Don't know why. I'm sure he'd put a spin on it as he always does. The problem is, I can spin things back verbally these days. Maybe that's why he's avoiding me. I don't know. He tore CM Punk apart that one week on the microphone with a pipe bomb. I enjoyed it, and I was like, 'God, I'd love to come back at Cena on the microphone.' But he's not the same John Cena. He's a little bi**h these days. So, I don't want John Cena. I want Cody Rhodes," declared McIntyre.

The "WWE SmackDown" contrasted the personas of Cena and Rhodes, and how what Rhodes preaches is exactly what he does.

"Cody is everything, you know, basically that he says he is. I know underneath it all, you know, he has faked it till he made it, and I've been guilty of that in the past myself. You know, he does put the work in. He does go the extra mile in every possible way, every time. It's not an act; that really is him, no matter what anyone thinks about it, and I have my own feelings about it. But he does work his absolute a*s off. He is that talented, and he's earned everything he's got. And as I mentioned, Cena's not the same Cena, and all the stuff he's saying. He's just a little boy. I don't want that."

The Scotsman vowed to beat Cena and send him out of the company, while once again reiterating that he wants to target Rhodes.