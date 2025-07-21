WWE HOFer Mark Henry Apologized To Former Women's Tag Champions

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has responded to critics who targeted him following his comments about Kairi Sane last year, revealing a recent conversation he had with her.

Following WrestleMania 40, Henry criticized Sane for dancing during her opponents' entrances at "The Show of Shows," which led to backlash from the internet wrestling community. On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Henry shared details of his conversation with Sane, apologized for his comments, and disclosed her reaction to the criticism.

"I saw Kairi Sane and Asuka talking, and I said, man, I've never got to address Philadelphia WrestleMania where I said that if I was a woman and I was wrestling Kairi Sane, I would take her head off because Kairi Sane was in the ring, got her entrance, and then when I think it was Bianca's entrance came, she kept doing the pirate thing, and she ate up the time," he began.

Henry said that he did not threaten her with his original comments, contrary to what the internet said, but still wanted to clear the air with her.

"I was like, 'You know, Kairi's standing right there,' and I said [to Asuka], 'Can you let Kairi know that I did not threaten her? The internet said that I threatened her.' I said this, and Asuka interrupted me [and said] 'No, we talk about this. She told me that it was like teaching. It was like learning.' She was grateful that I said what I said, so all of you fans out there that came for me, kiss my a*s, because you manufactured hate and angst between two wrestlers when it was a teaching moment."

Sane told Henry that she understood his criticism and that she was not mad at him for his comments, and the two hugged it out. Henry said that he told Sane that what he does now is teach the current stars about the art of wrestling and how they can get better.