Drew McIntyre Thinks 'It's Time' To Be WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE television recently, and he has his eyes set on becoming a WWE world champion again.

McIntyre, during a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated," discussed his feud with CM Punk and how he elevated the "Second City Saint." After feuds with Punk, Jey Uso, and Damian Priest, McIntyre has outlined his plans to have another world title run.

"I mean, the public certainly enjoyed it [CM Punk feud] more than probably anything I've ever done. Punk's quote is interesting. He [said he] elevates everybody, even though he was on his arse injured for half of the feud. Drew McIntyre elevated that feud. Drew McIntyre elevated Punk and put me in the position that he's not been in since the last time he was in WWE. He was just playing CM Punk, and he finally became CM Punk with me," McIntyre said. "I gave — actually I didn't give as good as I got; I gave better than I got by freaking far. That's why I won every award that was given out in 2024."

McIntyre returned to WWE television on the July 4 edition of "WWE SmackDown," and the Scotsman is refreshed and reinvigorated, and is looking to climb up the ladder and win a world championship.

"And now that I've been out for 5 weeks, 6 weeks, I've taken a step back. I've been looking at the landscape. I've seen what's been happening recently, and I've come back with a new mindset. I'm back to get what's mine. It's time for Drew McIntyre to be WWE champion again. Get what I deserve. Get what I've earned," declared McIntyre.

The 40-year-old star's last world title run lasted just a matter of minutes when he won the title from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, but was quickly defeated by Damian Priest. His last meaningful run with a world title came back in 2020 when he had two reigns of the WWE Championship.