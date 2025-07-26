Did Ava Raine Have A Finisher?

In the current "WWE NXT" hierarchy, Ava Raine may be among the least interesting aspects of the show while also being among the most important aspects of the show. While she doesn't command the attention of the onscreen stars like NXT Champion Oba Femi or NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Ava has been the constant of "NXT" ever since late 2023, when "NXT" boss Shawn Michaels made her his onscreen assistant. That role has since morphed into Ava becoming "NXT's" general manager, and there is rarely a week that goes by where she isn't onscreen, making matches, announcements, and everything in between. In a way, her importance to "NXT" is something most always expected her to be in, even if they thought it would be under much different circumstances.

Indeed, Ava has been in her authority figure role for long enough in "NXT" that some may forget that she started out with aspirations of being a wrestler. And who could blame her; Ava is the daughter of one of the biggest wrestling stars of all-time in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, in case you had forgotten, and when she first signed with WWE in 2020 as a Performance Center trainee, it seemed as though it would only be a matter of time before she was on the in-ring road to glory. Instead, knee injuries and the works led to Ava only wrestling six matches in her career, only two of which were singles matches, before she transitioned into her current role. As such, there shouldn't be that many questions regarding Ava's in-ring tenure. But at least one does come to mind; did Ava Raine actually have a finishing move?