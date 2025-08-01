WWE's Damian Priest Was A Character In A 'Non-Character Company' In This Promotion

Real recognizes real. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is keen on seeing those pay their dues within the industry, and to his liking, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is one who has. But once upon a time ago, Priest went through an identity crisis. It wasn't what he was conveying, it was how the crowd didn't react at all to the man they called Punishment Martinez during his journey in Ring of Honor from 2015-2018. Although during his time there Priest won the 2017 Survival of the Fittest Tournament and the ROH World Television Championship, his character still wasn't clicking with the crowd like it he does in WWE today. Priest and Ray recap those trying times for "El Campeon," and how Ray's word of wisdom never left his side.

"I was a character in an non-character company. At the end of the day, that's what it was," Priest clarified on "Busted Open Radio." "They didn't accept me 'cause that wasn't their thing. They just wanted to see the cool moves and not worry about the entrance and stuff."

Priest then added, "I was very articulate with the character work. That's what made me fall in love with the business was the characters and the superheroes and the supervillains, that idea of what we do. I very much remember when you [Ray] would tell me not to change that part, like no, 'You stay true to yourself. You don't have to do the stuff that they want you to do. Let them love you for who you are, not who you want them...not who they want you to be.' That stuff always stuck with me."

An esteemed Superstar in WWE now, Priest has a new task at hand with another character who is rooted in evil over on "WWE SmackDown," Aleister Black. Black interfered in Priest and Carmelo Hayes' one-on-one contest on the July 18 edition of "SmackDown," leaving Priest grueling in pain. It's only a matter of time before the "Archer of Infamy" and the "Striking Man from Amsterdam" lock horns.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.