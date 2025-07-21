Backstage Update On WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card

A busy summer of pro wrestling will continue next weekend with WWE SummerSlam taking place in New Jersey on August 2 and 3. Speaking on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided an update on the planned card, confirming that he's heard CM Punk vs. GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship will main event the first night. However, it's not yet apparent where Roman Reigns will wrestle over the course of the weekend.

"Do you go with Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker on night one, because that's the night that probably, based on WrestleMania, needs the boost?" Meltzer said. "Or do you put it on night two because that's the night that's probably gonna have the most viewers? So it's an interesting discussion point for them internally, like which night do you put the Roman Reigns [match]? Because I think the Roman Reigns match is very clearly the number three match on that show, as far as intrigue and interest and everything."

The show's co-host, Garrett Gonzales, noted that the direction on TV seems to be pointing towards Reigns teaming up with Jimmy Uso against Breakker and Bronson Reed. Meltzer acknowledged that the company may have opted to go with that instead of a singles match, especially because the possible injury to Seth Rollins may have changed the initial plan.

Rollins appeared to hurt his knee during his recent match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, but the legitimacy of the injury has become a source of conversation in the days since. It's possible that the injury is being exaggerated or made up entirely to cover for a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam, but Rollins has publicly indicated that the injury is real.

