Former WWE & WCW Star Buff Bagwell Opens Up About Leg Amputation

Former WCW star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell recently underwent above-the-knee amputation surgery of his right leg after suffering years of complications following a 2020 car accident. Bagwell is no stranger to adversity in life, having sought assistance from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page to get sober back in 2022, and his recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio" confirmed he's handling things well. Bagwell admitted he's not entirely sure how he's in such good spirits following the surgery, and explained he questioned his decision initially.

"When I first woke up from the surgery, I remember looking down and going, [holding] my breath, I go, 'Where's my leg?'" he said. "Because you're waking up out of a dream, kinda, because you're under anesthesia. So, I was like, 'Oh my god.' And I looked, and I remembered, I go, 'Wait a minute. Hold on. Remember, you cut it off because your leg was bad.' But I went, 'But, was it that bad? Did you make the right decision? What have you done?'"

Bagwell explained that despite not being prepared for what he'd wake up to, his doctor helped him by showing him video of the surgery. He said after seeing it, he knew he made the right decision, despite now having to go through the long healing process.

"I can't explain it, but I think it did something for me to see how bad the leg looked and that we got rid of an infection and there's hopefully better things to come and all of that," he said. "You start trying to make a positive out of a negative. Like I've been doing for the past five years, brother. This leg has been brutal for five years."

