WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/18/2025

After a few weeks of falling viewership, last week's "WWE SmackDown" hit a three-month high in the overall viewership and key demographic ratings.

The July 18, 2025, edition of "SmackDown" drew an average overall viewership of 1.546 million, as per "Programming Insider," which is an 11 percent gain from the previous week's number of 1.399 million. This is the highest viewership for the Friday night show since the April 25 edition, which had then drawn viewership of 1.559 million. The show, as per "Wrestlenomics," was also 12 percent up on the trailing four-week average, which stands at 1.385 million.

The key demographic rating also rose significantly, as last week's show drew a rating of 0.45, a 22 percent rise from last week's 0.37 rating. This number, like the overall viewership, was the highest for the blue brand since the April 25 show. "Programming Insider" has also reported that the ratings were the highest for the night for broadcast and cable, ahead of the WNBA 3-Point and Skills Challenge.

The July 18 "SmackDown" opened with a car crash involving the Bloodline, which was later discovered to be the handiwork of Solo Sikoa, who was arrested by the San Antonio police. The show also saw a singles match between Charlotte Flair and Raquel Rodriguez, who will meet at SummerSlam with their tag team partners, with the women's tag team titles on the line, while Damian Priest faced off against Carmelo Hayes, with the match interrupted by Aleister Black.

A four-way tag team match determined the #1 contenders for the tag team titles, won by Rey Fenix and Andrade, while the show ended with a segment featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes ahead of their clash at SummerSlam.

Next week's show will be the penultimate "SmackDown" before SummerSlam.