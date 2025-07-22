Rikishi Reacts To Daughter-In-Law Naomi Winning WWE Women's World Title

WWE's Naomi had one of the greatest nights of her WWE career at Evolution when she cashed in her contract to win the Women's World Championship, and Hall of Famer and her father-in-law, Rikishi, has reacted to her historic win.

Naomi used her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution in the main event between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, winning her third singles title in WWE. Following the win, Rikishi congratulated Naomi and also expressed how the WWE star is an inspiration to many women in the business.

"It's a beautiful thing. Big congratulations to my daughter-in-law. It's been a long journey for her. You and I know, the fans know, like if we turn back the times and the years and so forth, of what work that she's put in, she's done it all, you know. Tag team, singles, been a champion, and now to be able to, you know, to come back again and get this opportunity, I'm sure she's very happy," he said on "Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top." "You know, she's a role model for a lot of the female wrestlers, especially minority wrestlers, because, you know, sometimes you don't get that fair play, you know what I mean? And you always got to like, you know, stay focused and do you. If you got the smarts to be able to finagle through this business, then it's going to show."

The WWE Hall of Famer wished Naomi the best for her run with the title and hoped to see her in person with it.

"So, you know, Trin, this is your time. Again, run with it, enjoy it, and don't forget to bring that belt home to Bubba," he said.

Rikishi also wished that she and his son, Jimmy Uso, start a family together soon, revealing that he's been asking the couple about it for a long time.