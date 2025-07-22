Why WWE HOFer Bully Ray Says Goldberg Set Son Gage Up For Failure In Wrestling

Many in the pro wrestling world have expressed outrage over Goldberg's comments following his retirement match, and WWE legend Bully Ray has pointed out that the Hall of Famer is setting his son, Gage, up for failure with those remarks.

Just a couple of days after his match with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg vented about the experience on "The Ariel Helwani Show," expressing disappointment in his mic being cut off during his post-match speech. Goldberg also made a comment about his son, Gage, who was ringside for the match, and how he could follow in his footsteps. Ray and Dave LaGreca discussed Gage venturing into the world of pro wrestling if his football career doesn't pan out as expected, on "Busted Open." Ray believes that the pro wrestling world may not welcome Gage with open arms if he joins wrestling.

"And then to say the WWE and pro wrestling was going to be the fallback plan for the son," said Ray. "Talk about setting the kid up for not success because now we have the bad taste in our mouth from what Goldberg said in the interview with Helwani, now he's telling us that, 'Well, my son's passion is football but if things don't work out there, he can always fall back on wrestling and he'll have the Goldberg name. So you guys gonna welcome him with open arms, right?' No! Not after what you just said."

Gage has appeared ringside and in the ring with his Hall of Fame father in the past, but he may not be stepping into a wrestling ring anytime soon, going by Goldberg's recent comments. Goldberg recently revealed that Gage is primed for a career in wrestling but is currently focused on making it in football. He also revealed that he put a hold on Gage signing an NIL deal with WWE, as he felt the financial terms were not satisfactory.