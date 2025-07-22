Backstage Update On WWE Star Grayson Waller's Current Alignment

After what feels like an eternity of teases over whether they would keep teaming together or break up, the alliance between the former Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory has ended, not with a bang, but a whimper. On last night's episode of "WWE Raw," Waller announced that Theory was injured and their partnership was now over, bringing A-Town Down Under to a close without an official turn from either man. It also presented questions on whether this meant Theory was now a babyface, if Waller was now a babyface, or if both men remained heels.

Fortunately, Dave Meltzer appears to have the answer. Reviewing "Raw" on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer waited for co-host Bryan Alvarez to calm down over A-Town Down Under's break up before revealing that Waller would now be a heel and Theory would be a babyface when he recovered from his injury. Meltzer further noted that WWE considered Theory a babyface prior to his injury, only they had forgotten to offer an explanation as to why.

"They had already turned Austin Theory babyface, but never told anyone," Meltzer said. "And he was getting cheered. So they already had broken him up, and Grayson Waller had been on TV for weeks with no Austin Theory. So they had already broken them up anyway. They just never got around to explaining it."

Meltzer had no news on Theory's injury or how much time he would be missing. While Theory hasn't been seen on "Raw" with Waller recently, he had been working regularly on "WWE Main Event," last wrestling on the show just eight days ago where he came up short against the new incarnation of El Grande Americano.

