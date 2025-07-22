MJF Addresses Potential Match With Former WWE Star Goldberg In AEW: 'I'm Right Here'

It is now nearing a week and a half since Goldberg appeared to wrestle his last ever match against Gunther. But some are now wondering if things have changed, especially after Goldberg went on to criticize his Saturday Night's Main Event bout days later, and didn't entirely close the door on wrestling again. The semi-falling out between Goldberg and WWE has led to speculation in some circles that Goldberg could wind up in AEW and giving his retirement match another go, despite Goldberg previously criticizing AEW, referring to the promotion as "too cheesy."

If that were to somehow pass, AEW's biggest villain, MJF, will be ready for him. Earlier on Tuesday, "Busted Open Radio" took to X to release a clip from an interview with MJF, scheduled to air on Friday, where host Dave LaGreca asked him about Goldberg's comments and Goldberg showing up in AEW. The "Happy Gilmore 2" star didn't dance around the question, admitting that it would take a lot for the match to happen, but that he was more than willing to face Goldberg if the latter was interested.

"If Goldberg wants some, I'm right here," MJF said. "But I will embarrass him, I will demolish him. I will snap, crack, and pop every single tendon, ligament and bone in his stupid, old, musty body. You know who's next? Nobody. I'd be last. Capiche? So if he wants a proper send off, he should be facing a generational talent. I'm right here if he's interested. But a) I'm going to be need to paid a lot of money if you want see that money, and b) I would imagine he doesn't come cheap either. So a lot of stars have to align for that to happen."