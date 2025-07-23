WWE's Raquel Rodriguez Reacts To Liv Morgan's Injury

Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury threw a spanner in the works for both the Judgment Day storyline and the Women's Tag Team Championship, which she held with Raquel Rodriguez prior to the injury. Rodriguez has assessed the impact Morgan's absence will have on both the women's roster and the group.

Morgan suffered an injury on "WWE Raw," which will likely keep her on the shelf for a few months, and Rodrizuez discussed how it could affect WWE programming.

"Her impact was bigger than just Evolution. Her getting injured and the impact that it's had not just on Judgment Day, not just on the women's tag team titles, but on the entire women's locker room is going even further past Evolution. You know, it's very unfortunate when someone has to sit out because of an injury, because of an illness. I know we have all been there. It's really, really tough, and it changes you for the better. It makes you into a warrior because now you're just battling something that you can't control," she said on "Shak Wrestling."

Rodriguez stated that she still speaks to Morgan but misses her presence, as they used to travel and spend time together. Rodriguez promised that she would hold on to the tag team titles for Morgan, while asserting that the Judgment Day member will come out stronger following her injury.

"And so, I know that Liv Morgan is very, very strong. I know she's going to come out of this even tougher than she was before she left this time, and I just want her to know that these tag titles aren't going anywhere. They're going to be in safe hands. But she is missed every single day, every single trip. I miss her so much because we used to travel every single where we went together," she added.

The Women's Tag Team Champion praised Morgan's dedication and her storyline with Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio, saying she has raised the bar for the rest of the women's division.