Tony Khan Praises AEW All In 2025 Main Event: 'The Sequel Is Better'

AEW CEO Tony Khan has called the All In main event between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley as one of his favorite matches ever, and stated that the match was better than their previous encounter.

At All In, Page won the AEW World Championship for the second time after defeating Moxley in a brutal Texas deathmatch. Khan, in an interview with "103.5 Kiss FM," named the match his favorite, surpassing the duo's first Texas deathmatch at the Revolution pay-per-view in 2023.

"It was one of my favorite matches of all time. Hangman versus Moxley, Texas deathmatch, in Texas," he began. "They had a classic, one of the great Texas deathmatches, was in California at Revolution 2023. This was the rematch, the sequel, even better than the original. What a fantastic, fantastic match. And what a fantastic rivalry. Jon Moxley versus Hangman Page. And such a great culmination of so many attempts of all the great fan favorites that have tried to take the championship from Jon Moxley and get it out of the briefcase, and Hangman Page is the man who stands tall at the top of AEW."

The 35-minute match main-evented All In, held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and featured a rollercoaster of emotions in what was a barnburner of a contest. The win brought to an end Moxley's 273-day reign as world champion, and began Page's second run with the title, three-and-a-half years after his first reign.

Page and Moxley's first Texas Deathmatch took place at the 2023 Revolution show, held in California, where the former got the better of Moxley. Their match at All In was, in fact, the first time the two had faced off in a singles bout since Revolution 2023.