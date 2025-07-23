Bishop Dyer Predicts 'Coming Out Moment' For This WWE Star At SummerSlam 2025

The first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam is taking place in a little over a week, with nine matches announced as of today. One of those bouts will see Lyra Valkyria challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and speaking on "Busted Open," former WWE star Bishop Dyer shared his belief that it'll be a major moment for Valkyria.

"I think it's gonna be a good match," Dyer said. "I think it's gonna be a great, solidifying coming out moment for Lyra, to be in the ring at SummerSlam with Becky Lynch. 50,000 people, and I'd put it on her. I'd put the rocket on her and let her run with that title."

The match has several stipulations attached to it, with no disqualifications, no count-outs, and Valkyria unable to challenge Lynch for the title again if she loses. Valkyria and Lynch have been tied up in a bitter feud since just after WWE WrestleMania 41 in April. Lynch turned on her tag team partner when the two lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after just one day of holding the belts. They then wrestled singles matches at Backlash and Money in the Bank before taking part in a Triple Threat also involving Bayley at WWE Evolution earlier this month.

Dyer also complimented Lynch for her heel work in the feud, while co-host Dave LaGreca stated that it's the best storyline taking place in WWE right now and some of Lynch's greatest work throughout her career. Noting that Lynch's role in "Happy Gilmore 2" is likely just a cameo, Dyer appreciated the fact that the heel wrestler played up her importance to the movie during a recent promo, and he's excited to see where the storyline goes as they approach what's likely to be the final match in the feud.

