AEW's Jim Ross Details 'Bad Fall' He Had Before All In 2025

After yet another cancer diagnosis earlier in the year, the odds of Jim Ross making it back to AEW in time to call matches at AEW All In seemed slim to none. But after successful surgery and treatment, Ross got a clean bill of health, and was on hand for AEW's biggest show of the year, calling both the Winner Take All match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, and the AEW World Championship Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page.

As it turns out, Ross still had one more obstacle to overcome before he got to be on the call for those marquee bouts. Discussing All In weekend on the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Ross revealed that another mishap a couple of days before All In could've prevented him from donning the headset.

"I had a bad fall on Thursday night in my hotel room," Ross said. "And boy, I was lucky I wasn't down for the count...I had a soft tissue thing. I didn't break anything, I don't think. But I had a bad fall in my hotel room. And I didn't have my phone, because, as you know, I left my phone in the uber. And I didn't have any way of communicating with anybody. I just went to bed. And it was very challenging.

"I'm still sore, to this very minute I'm still sore. So it was quite the ordeal. That's the only negative thing I can say, is that I had a bad fall, and I survived. Today, I'm still sore still. It's just funny; the older you get, the slower you heal. And that's kind of my situation right now. I'm just slow to heal. But I'll make it. I'll be alright. That's not the first time that's happened to me."

