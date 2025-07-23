Tommy Dreamer On Historic First He Saw From Roman Reigns On WWE Raw

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman for the first time since he betrayed him at WrestleMania 41. Although Reigns had gotten his revenge the following week by returning to the red brand to save Jey Uso from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the "OTC" never had the opportunity to verbally air his frustrations with Heyman for aligning with Seth Rollins at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." During their conversation together, Heyman was quickly shut down by Reigns, who accused the "Wise Man" of taking credit for others' success and ruining The Bloodline, leading ECW legend Tommy Dreamer to believe it was some of the best promo work of the "Tribal Chief's" career.

"I could say the student out maneuvered the teacher, of course Paul Heyman is going to lay out, but there was just certain little nuances also that Roman Reigns had that I was like, holy crap, this is the first time I've ever seen Paul Heyman, I don't want to say lose a promo battle, but someone else owned him," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Paul Heyman does a masterful job, but it was pretty cool just to see that, and how did you do it? You did it through truth. And yes, one of my favorite lines I've ever heard, was just like, let's not let them erase the truth or try to change history. Roman Reigns was phenomenal on his promo."

Following his verbal exchange with Heyman, Reigns took to social media to formally ask Uso if he would stand by his side one last time to fight Breakker and Reed at WWE SummerSlam, which the former World Heavyweight Champion has now accepted.

