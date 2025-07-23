Why Tommy Dreamer Calls This WWE Talent The 'Biggest Star' In Pro Wrestling

Roman Reigns returned to WWE recently, laying down a challenge for SummerSlam. The "Original Tribal Chief's" star power is unmistakable in WWE, but according to Tommy Dreamer, Reigns isn't only the biggest star in WWE but the biggest star in all of pro wrestling currently.

"Listen, we're talking about the biggest star in professional wrestling right now: Roman Reigns," Dreamer explained on an episode of "Busted Open After Dark," recently. "He is the 'everything that you want' somebody to be and still very much in his prime."

Dreamer also noted how Heyman interestingly offered Reigns a deal to join his faction while Seth Rollins is currently injured, which not only proves how big of a threat Reigns is but also how devious Heyman is.

"From that moment [Heyman] handed the microphone back, Roman just... He stole the scene, which, again, Paul Heyman is the greatest scene stealer I've ever seen," the veteran opined. Dreamer also pointed out how the crowd reacted the moment Roman Reigns called to them to all 'acknowledge' him, expressing that they all seemed to come unglued from their seats. Dreamer further described Reigns' promo as everyone witnessing something special.

"It was one of my favorite things that he said: 'It's because the people acknowledged me,'" the veteran said. "He put everything that he made not on anybody else, even himself; he put the people over himself and that's what the best babyfaces do...Think of what Sting did for WCW without ever saying a word for one year to try to get the people behind this angle of The Outsiders."

