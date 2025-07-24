MCMG's Chris Sabin Reflects On One-Year Anniversary Of WWE Signing: 'Never Give Up'

WWE's Chris Sabin has reflected on his first year with the company and shared a motivational message with fans to mark his one-year anniversary.

Sabin achieved his lifelong dream of being part of the WWE roster last year, joining the promotion alongside his long-time tag team partner Alex Shelley, after spending several years in TNA Wrestling. The tag team specialist, in a post on X, acknowledged what a big deal it was for him to join WWE, and urged fans to never stop dreaming about achieving their goals.

"1 year ago today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up," said Sabin.

After wrestling in TNA/Impact Wrestling, ROH, NJPW, and several indie promotions for over two decades, Sabin finally got the chance to live out his dream of wrestling in WWE, debuting last October. He and Shelley had an almost immediate impact on the "SmackDown" tag team division as they won the tag team titles in only their second week on WWE television.

Sabin had never even received a tryout from WWE until he signed with them in 2024, but was a guest coach at the Performance Center in 2019, which he recalled as a great experience. He previously revealed that his desire to join WWE stemmed from the opportunity to make a positive impact on fans around the world. Over the last few weeks on "SmackDown," Sabin and Shelley have tried to win back the WWE Tag Team Championships, which they lost to DIY, and are currently with the Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.