Undertaker To Trick Williams Following WWE NXT: 'The Future Is There For Your Taking'

WWE legend The Undertaker made a special appearance on last week's episode of "WWE NXT" and has now sent a message to the man he met in the ring on Tuesday night, Trick Williams.

In a post on X, "The Deadman" posted a clip of him choke-slamming Williams, accompanied by a caption with some encouraging words for the young star. He also warned Williams not to mess with his LFG team.

"Last night wasn't your night @_trickwilliams, but the future is there for your taking. It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man...just leave my LFG team alone!" said The Undertaker.

The feud between Williams and The Undertaker began on last week's show when the TNA World Champion mocked Undertaker's LFG team, which included Bayley Humphrey, Drake Morreaux, Shiloh Hill, and Dani Sekelsky, when they appeared on "NXT." The segment ended with The Undertaker calling his pupils, and "The Phenom" later advised Williams not to disrespect them on social media.

On this week's "NXT," The Undertaker interrupted Williams' braggadocious promo, when the "NXT" star was bragging about how even The Undertaker has not achieved something that he has, which is leading two different promotions, i.e., TNA and NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Williams wasn't the same person that he was when he held the NXT Championship, and that he is no longer hungry to succeed. He criticized Williams' attitude and further detailed all his current shortcomings, which prompted Williams to try to land a punch. Unfortunately for the TNA World Champion, The Undertaker saw what was coming and landed a chokeslam on him.