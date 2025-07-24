WWE Raw Reportedly Makes Netflix Top 10 For 27th Consecutive Week

Six months following its debut on Netflix, "WWE Raw" is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix globally, with a new report detailing the red brand's viewership numbers since moving to the streaming website.

As per a recent report by "Variety," the Monday night show is consistently in the top 10 English-language charts for Netflix, with the show averaging 3 million viewers per week, and 6.3 million hours weekly. The July 7 edition of "Raw" marked the 27th week that "Raw" was in the top 10 global charts, while it has also been in the top 10 for 26 weeks in Canada, 23 in the UK, and 22 in Mexico.

The July 14 edition of "Raw" — the latest for which Netflix has provided numbers — garnered 2.7 million viewers, a slight increase over the previous week's viewership.

"Variety" also interviewed Netflix's vice president of sports, Gabe Spitzer, who stated that the partnership between WWE and Netflix is everything that the streamer had wished for. Spitzer asserted that the goal of the partnership was to use Netflix's distribution, paired with WWE's sports entertainment, to push the brand further.

"It's everything we could have hoped for and more. We knew going in that we're not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that's what we've seen so far," he said.

WWE CCO Triple H is pleased with the partnership with Netflix, calling them "phenomenal partners," while he also thanked the loyal WWE fans for their support. Netflix recently released global viewership data for various WWE shows, with the debut episode of Raw on the platform drawing a whopping 20 million viewers worldwide. The Royal Rumble was the second most-watched show, followed by Night 2 of WrestleMania in third place.