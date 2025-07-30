Juice Robinson Opens Up About Response He Got At AEW All In 2025

It was a fantastic AEW All In weekend for one "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson. The Bang Bang Gang member took part in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match, his first bout in AEW since suffering a leg injury in the Continental Classic last December. And though Robinson wasn't able to pick up the win and earn himself a guaranteed AEW World Championship match, he received an enormous ovation from the crowd, surprising a lot of people, including himself.

Sitting down with Renee Paquette for "Close Up" a few days after All In, Robinson was asked to describe his emotions upon hearing that reaction, as well as a video captured by his stablemates, the Gunns, that showed Robinson reacting to the crowd's pop for his music. Robinson admitted that the whole thing was genuine, primarily because he had no idea the Gunns were going to be filming him at the time.

"Well, I obviously didn't know a camera was on me," Robinson said. "But yeah, I got that sent to me from a few friends. And everyone was like 'Wow! Were you surprised?' I was like 'Yeah, I was surprised,' because...I don't know. I just have this constant thing as a wrestler forever. 'You suck. No one likes you.'

"William Regal says 'You've got to always act like it's the first time they ever see you.' And you know, when you sit for eight months, you forget. I didn't even think about it. I didn't even think about it, and obviously that opportunity came really, really [late]. So I think I found out...well, I found out a little before anybody else. But it was definitely a very, very quick 'Whoa, what's going on?' week."

