Backstage News On How WWE Plans To Handle Hulk Hogan's Death

Earlier today, news emerged that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) had died at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. Since then, figures from around the professional wrestling world, such as Ric Flair, Sting, and The Undertaker, have issued tributes to the late legend. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque specifically regarded Hogan as an "archetype" of what it meant to be a WWE Superstar, which remains the label of talents contracted to WWE today.

Regarding how WWE themselves will respond to Hogan's death, Fightful Select reports that the company plans to highlight the 12-time world champion as "normal" on their upcoming programming. Moreover, WWE is said to consider Hogan to be part of the WWE family.

As of now, the terms in which WWE view as a "normal" tribute remain undefined. Following the recent deaths of ECW legend Sabu and former WWE Champion Sid Eudy, WWE honored them with posts across their social media platforms. Viewers of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" additionally saw video packages spotlighting their careers in the squared circle. In the case of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk in 2023, WWE also remembered them with a ten bell salute at the start of the television show.

So far, WWE.com staff have penned a detailed article honoring Hogan's career in the wrestling ring, while also mentioning his influence on pop culture. Tomorrow's episode of "SmackDown" emanates from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis already expressing his condolences and recognition for Hogan, whom he viewed as a representative of his childhood, despite the controversies that came in the years following.