Goldberg Says He Broke Hand At WWE SNME, Promises More Details On Speech 'Conspiracy'

Goldberg had a lot to say about the way his WWE retirement speech was handled, and he has now revealed that he also suffered an injury during his match with Gunther.

On his "CarCast" podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that he came out unscathed from his match with the World Heavyweight Champion, aside from a broken right hand.

"You can't really tell, but my hand, I broke my hand at some point in that match. And I think today is the first day I can see veins back in my hand. It's not nearly as swollen as it was. That and — shoulder didn't hurt, neck didn't hurt, my knee isn't worse," he said. "I mean, hey, I got a bad knee. He'd be stupid not to go after it, right? But the fact is that it's not any worse. And it didn't swell much after the match."

While he has been critical of WWE and how they handled his speech, he is grateful for being given the opportunity to wrestle and say goodbye on his terms. He briefly addressed his speech being cut from the show, claiming that WWE had a lot of time to prepare for how they would do it.

"It might as well have been a conspiracy because you had six months to plan for it," he said. "Also, I knew to an extent that was going to happen because they were silently pushing the social side of it because obviously you keep people with a cliffhanger on national television and then say that the rest of, you know, the speech will be listed on social media and it's going to drive traffic if people care about what it is. And so I knew it at some point, but I thought at two minutes it was going to go to that, and it didn't."

He stated that he would give more details about the speech being cut in a week.