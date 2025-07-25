Booker T Encourages This Former WWE Star To Change Course & 'Keep Grinding'

Earlier this week, former WWE star Cora Jade, also known as Elayna Black, officially announced that she would be stepping away from the wrestling industry for the remainder of the year in order to prioritize her mental health. Following her release from WWE after WrestleMania 41, Black has been open about being body shammed and bullied online throughout her career, but overall feels that her love for professional wrestling has faded overtime. Going forward, Black will aim to focus on her health as well as her other outside ventures, but according to "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T, the 24-year-old should reconsider her decision.

Speaking on "Hall of Fame," Booker claimed that Black will only damage her wrestling career by completely removing herself from the business, and encouraged her to return to the squared circle.

"If I could give her any advice, I say stay on the horse man. Keep it going because you got momentum right now. You know what I mean? Out of sight is out of mind. Time off is going to be your worst enemy trying to get back in this business," Booker explained. "If I was Elayna Black, I would say damn it, I'm going to just keep grinding until I see that there's no light at the end of the tunnel for me."

Although Black will no longer taking bookings as she steps away to focus on her mental health, her other ventures have made it possible for her to be finically stable moving forward. According to Dave Meltzer, Black was one of the highest earning female professional wrestlers over the last month due to her OnlyFans account.

