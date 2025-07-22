Dave Meltzer Assesses Former WWE Star Cora Jade's Ventures Outside Wrestling

After being released from WWE in early May, Cora Jade seemed poised to hit the ground running on the independent scene, reverting back to her old ring name, Elayna Black, and wrestling seven matches over the last month. But things took a distressing turn at the start of the week, when the 24 year old announced she was stepping away from wrestling, citing mental health issues and no longer having the same passion she had once had for wrestling.

While everyone is hoping Jade can get herself in the right state of mind again, according to Dave Meltzer, she'll have the opportunity to do so without having to worry about where her next paycheck comes from. Discussing Jade's decision to step away on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer noted that Jade had found success following in the footsteps of another former WWE star, and was making enough money from this outside venture that she could afford to step away.

"You know she probably made more money last month than any woman pro wrestler in the world?" Meltzer said. "And probably by a lot, because of OnlyFans. Yeah, it's basically...think about this. You want to do these indie dates for $1,000 when you're making the kind of money she's making? It was basically...it makes no sense at all.

"She may come back, but you know, it's basically like...Mandy Rose set the template. And if you've got the right look, and you can do OnlyFans coming off a WWE run, and not everyone can do it obviously, but some can. I mean, Mandy Rose is incredibly rich from that."

