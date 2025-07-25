Mark Henry Distills John Cena's Message From Chaotic WWE SmackDown Contract Signing

Last week's "WWE SmackDown" featured Cody Rhodes and John Cena facing off in a contract signing, with the two now set to take part in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam. Mark Henry offered his reaction to the segment on "Busted Open After Dark," and he doesn't seem thrilled about the turns the storyline has taken, specifically regarding Cena's character.

"John Cena's basically saying to all of us wrestling fans, 'I'm not a warrior anymore. I'm an entertainer, I'm an actor, I'm a thespian,'" Henry said. "And that [gets] under my damn skin like nothing that I can explain to you."

The most recent "SmackDown" saw Rhodes join Adam Pearce in the ring and cut a promo about getting back on track after his loss to Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. Cena soon joined him, sitting down and informing Rhodes, Pearce, and the fans that he won't be at SummerSlam next weekend, as he and some unknown other party at the "top of the chain" in WWE had decided that Cena's schedule had been too demanding and he needed time off. Henry took issue with Cena referring to the mysterious party without naming them.

As Cena made his way to the back after refusing to sign the contract, Rhodes attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion, goading him into the ring and putting him through a table while holding the contract. Rhodes then signed the contract with Cena's hand and declared the Street Fight stipulation.

Though Henry seemed offended by Cena's words and actions, the WWE Hall of Famer enjoyed the episode as a whole. He noted that the commercial breaks almost all featured picture-in-picture, giving "SmackDown" an energetic momentum that made it easier to watch.

