WWE's Michael Cole Names Favorite Matches & Moments From Career Of Late Hulk Hogan

Cole continued by sharing some of his personal favorite moments from Hogan's career, claiming his iconic match with The Rock at WrestleMania 18 is the greatest match to take place at the "Showcase of the Immortals," and explained why the contest was important to the future of professional wrestling.

"68,000 fans as loud as I've ever heard an arena. Face to face. Hulk Hogan was the bad guy, so to speak at the time, but he got incredibly cheered, as loud as they cheered The Rock. And this moment was so important for the professional wrestling industry because it was really the passing of the torch from one icon, Hogan, to the next icon, The Rock, in one of the most incredible moments in the history of WrestleMania."

The other personal moment that stands out for Cole was Hogan's match against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 19, as it was the first time that he and his broadcast partner Taz would have the opportunity to call a match of Hogan's on a premium live event.

"Mr. McMahon, of course, was the villain. He was the guy who was running the corporate industry of WWE that people like Hulk Hogan were fighting against. And they dubbed this '20 years in the making, McMahon versus Hogan.' And it was an incredible moment in my career to be able to call Hulk Hogan in a match of that caliber."

Tonight, a tribute is planned to take place for Hogan on "WWE SmackDown," where many legends will reportedly be making an appearance to honor the six-time WWE Champion and celebrate his career.

