WWE SmackDown 7/25/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

SummerSlam needed a celebrity after Travis Scott's reported falling out with WWE, and lifelong fan Jelly Roll is apparently training at the Performance Center in Orlando to get ready to team beside Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. While the music sensation is committing to it completely, it seems, complete with making appearances on the road to SummerSlam, I'm just not sure who exactly it's for, and I say that as a fan of his music.

I think I'm stuck on the fact and can't get over Drew McIntyre being the one to team with Logan Paul. Even if WWE doesn't want to push McIntyre as a babyface right now and continue on with whatever tweenerish gimmick he's had going for awhile, I honestly can't believe he'd ever be on Paul's side. While he's also really committing to it, being a guest on "Impaulsive" and everything, recently, I'm not sure how many WWE fans actually know that and I don't think it did him any favors. I feel like the McIntyre character would be one to call Paul a dumba** and say a lot of what Jelly Roll said to him tonight.

Randy Orton is also out here just kind of hanging out. There's not much for him to do in the title scene right now, especially since he's already faced Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, and WWE is perhaps waiting to get the gold on Cody Rhodes before Orton goes after it again, but this still doesn't seem like the right fit for him. He's venturing in to historic territory, with this being his 17th SummerSlam bout in his career, breaking the all-time record for most SummerSlam matches by any one star. I feel like his match breaking that record should have been something a bit more of substance, but maybe that's the lifelong Orton fan in me talking, and he's just happy to be here at this point, like we saw in his team-ups with Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens in recent memory.

I can't put my finger on any one thing, but this match just isn't doing it for me, and the promo segments leading up to it certainly aren't either. While I respect Jelly Roll for wanting to do this and getting to the PC to train, and his elbows he threw in the corner looked pretty darn good tonight, I just can't get into this match, which is surprising for me, a big lover of celebrity involvement. Hopefully I'll be proved wrong next weekend, and hopefully I make it through another segment next Friday involving these four to make it to SummerSlam.

Written by Daisy Ruth