AEW Star MVP Says This Retired Wrestler First Helped Him See Life Outside WWE

Whether you've followed his in-ring career dating back to 2002, or his new role of directing his close friends turned family to "hurt people" as one-fourth of AEW's Hurt Syndicate, MVP has maintained an illustrious career in the squared circle. Of course, for most wrestlers, your golden opportunity arrives the moment WWE calls you to join its roster. However, WWE is not the be-all and end-all in the industry anymore, as more mainstream promotions have taken flight and remain grounded as top-tier contenders, which MVP discussed on his "Marking Out" podcast.

"I left WWE and had a successful career away from that...At the time, I just wasn't enjoying it," MVP revealed about his first run in WWE. "I asked for my release and I went to Japan, reinvigorated...And then I gave my notice to Japan. I took a year off from wrestling."

From there, MVP tuned up his craftsmanship in Jiu-Jitsu before returning to the squared circle with Impact/TNA being his first stop on the comeback trail. But it was a former multi-time WCW and WWE Tag Team Champion who admired MVP's journey and reminded him that there is so much more land to conquer in the wrestling world than just WWE.

"Shout out to Chuck Palumbo," MVP commended. "Chuck Palumbo was the first guy that I ever heard say, 'Hey, man. There's life after WWE. Just because you go there and you get released doesn't mean your life is over.'"

MVP returned to WWE for a second run with the company with sporadic appearances in 2018 and then a more permanent presence from 2020-2024. Months after his departure from WWE, MVP made his surprising debut for AEW at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 25, 2024.

