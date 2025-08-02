Bully Ray Gets Candid About TNA Atmosphere After Slammiversary 2025 Appearance

Despite many fans feeling frustrated over seeing TNA talents succumb to those from "WWE NXT" at it, Slammiversary still earned the highest attendance in TNA Wrestling history as over 7,500 patrons were present at Elmont's UBS Arena for the event. According to WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the latter is an evident sign of TNA's growth, which he has witnessed first-hand from behind the scenes.

"Here's what I got in my very short time there last night, and remember, I was in TNA just a couple of years ago. I spent about a year and three months there under the [Scott] D'Amore regime. I thought the place was run very well, and the locker room was great," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Probably the second greatest locker room I've ever been a part of. That's how good it was. Being there last night, I got a real sense of excitement, unity. [TNA President] Carlos [Silva], they all genuinely like to work for Carlos. They saw their hard work paying off in that house. It was a good environment to be in.

"I want to see this place survive on its own ... I want to see the company succeed, "Ray continued, "but if you're doing business with the WWE, you never know when they want to swallow you whole."

Following up on his last statement, Ray clarified his belief that the partnership between WWE and TNA is currently working nicely as both companies are benefiting from it, with TNA specifically gaining more exposure for its talents and as a company itself. At Slammiversary, now-former Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich lost a Winner Takes All Match to NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. Meanwhile, "NXT" star Trick Williams successfully defended the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana and Joe Hendry. Ray also appeared at the event to challenge The Hardy Boyz to a final tag bout at Bound For Glory.

