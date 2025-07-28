Contract Status Of TNA Star Myron Reed

Former MLW star Myron Reed appeared on TNA Wrestling for the first time in over a year recently, and a report has disclosed if he is contracted to the promotion.

Reed, who has previously wrestled in the promotion, was added to TNA's roster page, which led many to think that he had been signed by them. "Fightful Select," though, has reported that he is working as a free agent and is wrestling in TNA without a deal. As per the report, there is a possibility that Reed could be involved in TNA for a few more shows. Reed featured in TNA on "Impact" on July 3, alongside Zachary Wentz, following the injury to The Rascalz's Trey Miguel. Reed had wrestled with the duo in his few appearances in TNA last year, while they have wrestled together over the years in the indies, too.

Reed and Wentz have teamed up for three matches since the former's return to TNA — a four-way tag team match on the July 10 edition of "Impact," against the The Hardys, The Nemeths, and First Class; a rematch of that match at Slammiversary, where the TNA tag team titles were on the line and was won by The Hardyz; and more recently, teaming with new TNA star Cedric Alexander against the The Hardys and Leon Slater.

Reed was previously a part of MLW as well, leaving the promotion in 2023, but he returned to that promotion, too, a few weeks ago, after a few years away from the promotion.