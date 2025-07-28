Nic Nemeth Likens Pending AEW Title Match To This WWE Crown Jewel Showdown

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth has compared the upcoming world title match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley to Roman Reigns' match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Moxley will have a chance to regain his title on this week's "AEW Dynamite," and Nemeth discussed whether Moxley could regain the title and shock everyone, drawing parallels between this matchup to the Reigns-Paul one.

"It really reminds me of when Logan Paul got that shot at Roman Reigns. It felt like, 'They're just doing this so Logan Paul is catching around quickly, he's coming around, he's got it figured out. But, man, would they pull the trigger on this random — I think they were in the Middle East, overseas, PLE — like, would they really do it? Would they let Logan Paul win?" he recalled on "Busted Open. "You get Logan Paul to beat Roman Reigns and then maybe Roman wins it back or something, or it's a transitional moment and you go, 'They wouldn't do this business-wise. It doesn't make sense."

He wondered if Tony Khan might plan to put the world title back on Moxley, whose last title run lasted over 270 days. However, he feels that if AEW wants to build towards the future, they should look towards Hangman.

"They had that moment at All In, they made Hangman the guy, and now, one-on-one, can he really do it? In the boss's eyes, the person who's behind the scenes that says, this show is becoming the reality of the match, is that the way to go? Did they have that moment, and now it's right back to Moxley? It shouldn't be. When you're building for the future, it doesn't seem to be, but sometimes the story isn't the build-up to the pay-per-view in the rematch. Sometimes that's just the middle of the road in the show. So I don't know."

Nemeth suggested that AEW could steal WWE's thunder heading into SummerSlam weekend with a world title change.