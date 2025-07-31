3 Electric Hulk Hogan Segments That Made Him A Legend

Since his death on July 24, Hulk Hogan has proven to be just as complicated a figure as he was in life. There's just no other way around it. And while many have tried as hard as possible to "separate the art from the artist" or however one wants to describe it, it would be a disservice to suggest that Hogan wasn't everything everyone has said he was, good or bad. Hogan is the man that helped turn WWE into a promotional superpower, while also (if you believe Jesse Ventura) conspiring with then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to prevent talent from unionizing and earning benefits such as health care. He was an icon who became a hero to children in his heyday, and a man who made racist statements that he never quite atoned for. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

No matter how one wants to slice it, it all combines to create the controversial legacy the WWE Hall of Famer has left behind. It looms over everything, like a shadow on a summer day, or the monster Danforth saw behind the mountain peaks at the end of H.P. Lovecraft's "At the Mountains of Madness." It also looms large over today's subject matter. Given his status as wrestling's first crossover superstar (aside from Gorgeous George), Hogan had his share of unforgettable, electrifying segments throughout his career. But there are three that stand out in helping make Hogan into the legend he became, and make it all the more painful that the moments are tarnished by his other actions.