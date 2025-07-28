AEW And Happy Gilmore 2 Star MJF Names 4 Favorite Movies

While wrestling fans might know Maxwell Jacob Friedman as a former AEW World Champion and one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling, moviegoers are starting to get familiar with MJF thanks to his role as Gordie Gilmore in "Happy Gilmore 2." The movie starring Adam Sandler was released on Netflix on July 25, but had its world premiere in New York City on July 21, and while walking the red carpet, MJF had a quick interview with Letterboxd where he was asked what his four favorite movies are.

"Happy Gilmore 1 and I'm not just saying that because I'm here. Goodfellas. I loved The Wiz growing up, that was my jam. When Michael Jackson started 'You can't win...' I freak out every single time. You know what? I'm going to say A Goofy Movie. Boom!" MJF wasn't the only professional wrestler to make an appearance in "Happy Gilmore 2" as current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch also appeared as Flex, a teammate of Haley Joel Osment's character Billy Jenkins, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella also makes a cameo appearance alongside Lynch.

The combination of having WWE and AEW stars featured in a major movie that is streaming on the service that currently broadcasts WWE programming around the world ended up causing some adjustments to the movie's teaser trailers. When previews for "Happy Gilmore 2" aired during "WWE Raw," MJF's character was completely removed from them as WWE had requested a special preview without the AEW star, despite him having a much more prominent role than either Lynch or Bella. This situation came around at the same time as the news that WWE weren't happy about the fact that The Miz would have to share the screen with AEW stars Kamille and Wardlow in the upcoming reboot of "American Gladiators."

