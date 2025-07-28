Backstage Report On Full WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card

This upcoming weekend, for the first time ever WWE SummerSlam will take place across two nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and there's recently been an update on the confirmed card for the event.

According to PWInsider, night one of SummerSlam will feature six total matches, with the show being headlined by GUNTHER vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In singles action, Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill, while Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross will enter battle for the third time this year. As for tag team matchups, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, and Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are also scheduled for this Saturday.

On the other hand, there's currently five matches listed for night two, which will be main evented by John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Dominik Mysterio will also defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles, while Solo Sikoa will look to retain the United States Title against Jacob Fatu inside a steel cage. Elsewhere on the card, Naomi will aim to defend the Women's World Championship for the first time against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, and Lyra Valkyria will have another shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship when she faces Becky Lynch. However, if Valkyria fails to defeat Lynch, she cannot challenge "The Man" again for the title.

PWInsider also noted that the WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match between the Street Profits, Fraxiom, the Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, The Wyatt Sicks and DIY has yet to be added to either night.