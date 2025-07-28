WWE's CM Punk Addresses Latest Double-Cross By Seth Rollins' Oracle, Paul Heyman

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns when he aligned with Seth Rollins in the main event of night one, as he helped "The Visionary" pickup one of the largest victories of his career. Since then, Punk has tried to get his revenge on Rollins, Heyman and their new faction, but recently admitted in an interview with "ComicBook Nation," that working with some of the most high profile names in WWE has only made him better, even if some of them have betrayed him.

"Well, it's not the first time Paul's double crossed me, so you figured I would learn my lesson by now. But I am one of those good guys who has a short-term memory apparently. Listen, everything I'm doing on screen, on television, wrestling wise now, it's like extra credit. It's a dream come true. I feel like I don't know when the roller coaster ride ends for me ... anytime I get to work with Paul, Roman, even Seth, guys like that, they tend to bring the best out of me, and in turn, I feel like I bring the best out of them. And it's been a trip. I'm really enjoying everything I'm doing."

Although it's been nearly four months since WrestleMania 41, Punk did get some payback on Rollins' group when he became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship by pinning Bron Breakker in a Gauntlet Match on "WWE Raw." This upcoming weekend, Punk will challenge GUNTHER for the title, which will be his second opportunity to capture a world championship in two months.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ComicBook Nation" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.