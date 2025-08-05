WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Contrasts TNA Stars Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

WWE legend Bully Ray has compared TNA stars Joe Hendry and Mike Santana's current characters, explaining why he feels the latter has greater upside than the former.

Hendry has captured the imagination of the pro wrestling world with his catchy entrance and energetic character. "Busted Open" host Dave LaGreca stated that TNA fans have chosen Santana over Hendry, to which Bully Ray responded that Santana's character has more depth, and that's why he's backing the former AEW star to flourish.

"I'm going to go back to my Joe Hendry example. Everybody was saying how great it was, Joe Hendry at WrestleMania, blah, blah, blah. Does it feel so great now?" asked Ray. "Because Mike Santana has more emotion than Joe Hendry has. Joe Hendry is a tagline in a song. Mike Santana's got depth, he's got fat, he's gone through his own hard times. When Santana speaks, there's passion behind it, there's emotion. If you put Mike Santana next to Joe Hendry and they're both talking, it's Santana every day of the week on Twice on Sundays. That's why."

Ray feels that fans are emotionally invested in Santana's story, despite acknowledging that Hendry has a lot of good things going for him.

"It all goes back to the emotional investment of people. I believe in Mike. With Joe, yeah, it's fun, it's good, we sing, 'I believe.' We chant along. It's like with Jey Uso, we do the 'Yeet,' we do the entrance, blah, blah, blah. We're happy, we're in a good mood, we want to see Jey win, but we love Cody."

Santana and Hendry have been battling to take the TNA World title from WWE's Trick Williams and failed at Slammiversary. It seems now, though, that Santana will pick up the baton to go after Williams following his win over Hendry on last week's "Impact," where the two shook hands after the match.